Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany expects more than 2 million people to use short-time scheme in 2020

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 20:37 IST
Germany expects more than 2 million people to use short-time scheme in 2020
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

Germany expects a record 2.15 million people to this year make use of a scheme that allows employees to work shorter hours but keep their jobs, as the impact of the coronavirus causes havoc in the labour market, a ministry document seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

Under the initiative, first used in the 2008 financial crisis but now extended again to help cushion the blow from the coronavirus, companies can apply for state aid to cover the costs of keeping people on. Germany expects the short-time work scheme, known as Kurzarbeit, to cost the labour office roughly 10 billion euros ($10.8 billion), the draft regulation from the labour ministry showed.

The Federal Labour Office has accumulated record-high financial reserves of roughly 26 billion euros, which can be used to finance Kurzarbeit state aid. Business daily Handelsblatt had earlier reported that Germany expected nearly 2.2 million people to go onto shorter hours, including 1.15 million due to the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Epidemic Act: Sharma questions running of Parliament

Congress member Anand Sharma on Friday questioned whether Parliament was exempt from the provisions of laws passed by it as the Epidemic Act enforced by the government restricts persons above 65 years to come out from their homes. Raising t...

Safdarjung doctors remember Nirbhaya as 'brave woman', say law has taken its course

Doctors at Safdarjung Hospital who treated Nirbhaya in 2012 remembered her as a brave woman and said that with the hanging of the four convicts law had taken its course. The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was brutally gangraped in a movin...

Gearing up for Janta Curfew: How to cope with stress and anxiety

The coronavirus pandemic is growing and Indians are increasingly adapting to social distancing advisories ahead of the Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22.But being cut off from society doesnt only mean the inconvenience of working from home, ...

UK hopes newly-made ventilators will be ready for coronavirus fight next week

Britain said on Friday its scramble to produce thousands of ventilators to fight the coronavirus outbreak was achieving results as top companies have already produced a prototype and it should be ready for use in hospitals by the end of nex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020