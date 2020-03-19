Left Menu
Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus but his health is not a cause for concern, his office said on Thursday.

"Prince Albert is continuing to work from the office in his private apartments," it said in a statement. The office also added that Prince Albert is in constant contact with members of his cabinet, the government and his closest staff.

The European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, also said on Thursday he had tested positive for coronavirus. The virus has infected almost 219,000 people across the world and the death toll has exceeded 8,900.

