Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland receives 58,000 applications for emergency jobless payment

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 21:37 IST
Ireland receives 58,000 applications for emergency jobless payment
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ireland has so far received 58,000 applications for a new emergency welfare payment for employees and self-employed people who have lost their jobs or had hours cut as a result of coronavirus, its social protection minister said on Thursday.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has estimated that 100,000 people or more - almost 5% of the workforce - could lose their jobs by the end of March and the government has called on any shuttered business that can keep paying their staff to do so and that they would later be compensated by the state.

"We've never experienced a challenge in the department as we have at the moment. I know some people have likened it to what happened in 2008 and 2009 but what happened over months and months is happening over the last three days," Minister Regina Doherty told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

As coronavirus drives climate protests off streets, activists go online

As Extinction Rebellion climate activists began preparing for a fresh year of protests in 2020, their chief concerns ranged from potential new police and legal restrictions on street protests, to how to boost their own numbers, diversity, a...

Olympic flame gets muted welcome in Japan as Games doubts grow

The Olympic flame arrived in Japan to a scaled-down welcoming ceremony Friday as doubts grew over whether the Tokyo Games will go ahead on schedule with the coronavirus pandemic causing chaos around the world. As the flame, enclosed in a sp...

Turkey postpones events until end-April over coronavirus

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree on Friday postponing all events related to science, culture and art, as it seeks to contain a surge in coronavirus cases.The countrys death toll has reached four, Health Minister Fahrettin Ko...

COVID-19: Trains in Himachal's Kangra cancelled, Shimla-Kalka services on

The Firozpur railway division has cancelled 14 trains in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra Valley after the state government banned entry of all tourists to the state over the coronavirus pandemic, a railways spokesperson said. However, the Ambala r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020