No Covid case in MP so far; Bhopal buses to Maha suspended

No positive case of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) has been reported so far in Madhya Pradesh, where bus services from the capital city to Rajasthan and Maharashtra will be suspended from March 21 to prevent spread of the deadly disease, officials said on Thursday. So far, swab samples of 43 persons were sent for coronavirus testing, said a health department officer.

Of these, reports of 29 persons came out negative, while test details of the remaining 14 are awaited, additional director, health department, Dr Veena Sinha said. Sinha said as many as 12,032 people with a travel history to the coronavirus-affected countries have been screened in the state so far.

Of these, 541 persons are under home quarantine at present, while the 14-day observation period of 382 others has come to an end, she said. Madhya Pradesh has not recorded a single positive case of the coronavirus so far.

Sinha said a call centre with phone number 104 has been activated in the state for providing information and guidance on the infection. Till now, 1,764 calls have been attended on the dedicated number, she added.

Meanwhile, a government order said on Thursday that bus services between Bhopal and cities in Maharashtra and Rajasthan would be suspended from March 21 to March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The order was issued by Bhopals Divisional Commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava Maharashtra has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases (nearly 50) in the country so far.

The MP government has already ordered closure of schools, cinema halls, museums and other establishments in the state to prevent spread of the infection. On Wednesday, the government had suspended bus services from Indore to cities in Maharashtra.

