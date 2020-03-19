Left Menu
Development News Edition

No Covid case in MP so far; Bhopal buses to Maha suspended

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 22:29 IST
No Covid case in MP so far; Bhopal buses to Maha suspended

No positive case of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) has been reported so far in Madhya Pradesh, where bus services from the capital city to Rajasthan and Maharashtra will be suspended from March 21 to prevent spread of the deadly disease, officials said on Thursday. So far, swab samples of 43 persons were sent for coronavirus testing, said a health department officer.

Of these, reports of 29 persons came out negative, while test details of the remaining 14 are awaited, additional director, health department, Dr Veena Sinha said. Sinha said as many as 12,032 people with a travel history to the coronavirus-affected countries have been screened in the state so far.

Of these, 541 persons are under home quarantine at present, while the 14-day observation period of 382 others has come to an end, she said. Madhya Pradesh has not recorded a single positive case of the coronavirus so far.

Sinha said a call centre with phone number 104 has been activated in the state for providing information and guidance on the infection. Till now, 1,764 calls have been attended on the dedicated number, she added.

Meanwhile, a government order said on Thursday that bus services between Bhopal and cities in Maharashtra and Rajasthan would be suspended from March 21 to March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The order was issued by Bhopals Divisional Commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava Maharashtra has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases (nearly 50) in the country so far.

The MP government has already ordered closure of schools, cinema halls, museums and other establishments in the state to prevent spread of the infection. On Wednesday, the government had suspended bus services from Indore to cities in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

3 more test positive for coronavirus in Guj, total cases now 5

Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Gujarat, taking the number of such cases in the state to five, officials said on Friday. While two of these new cases were detected in Ahmedabad, another one was found in Vadod...

Stay at home, don't panic: Mayank Agarwal advises people amid COVID-19

Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on Friday advised contrymen to stay home and be vigilant of the situation to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter he wrote, You could be a carrier of the virus and not show any ...

Malaysia to deploy army to help enforce coronavirus curbs

Malaysia will deploy the army from Sunday to help enforce travel and movement curbs aimed at reining in the spread of a coronavirus, the government said, as it grapples with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.Since Wednesday...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 1157 a.m.Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram says the war against coronavirus cannot be fought with moral armaments and that lockdown is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020