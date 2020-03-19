Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus hits tourism industry on Kenya's coast

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mombasa
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 23:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 22:42 IST
Coronavirus hits tourism industry on Kenya's coast
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Restrictions on foreigners coming into Kenya, imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, have delivered a big hit to the country's tourism industry, with some hotels on the coast reporting occupancy rates of well below 10%. A spot check in various hotels around the city of Mombasa on Thursday showed most of the hotels now had an average of 7% occupancy rate or less.

Tourism is among Kenya's leading foreign exchange earners, bringing in 163.56 billion shillings ($1.56 billion)last year. Mombasa depends largely on tourism for its livelihood. "We were at 88%, right now we are at 7%. It does not look as if it is growing, and 7% (is) because of the cancellations we had this week," Victor Shitaka, general manager of Flamingo Beach Hotel, told Reuters.

Kenya banned entry on Sunday to people travelling from any country with reported coronavirus cases for 30 days, with the exception of Kenyan citizens and foreigners with residence permits, who will have to undergo a period of self-quarantine. Kenya reported its first case of coronavirus a week ago and now has seven confirmed cases.

Curio traders said the situation felt worse than the years from 2012 to 2015 when visitor numbers fell after a spate of attacks claimed by Somalia's al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, which wants Kenya to pull its troops out of Somalia. "Just look around, no one else here but you and me. This virus it seems has doomed us and sadly after leaving here, mouths are waiting for us back home to feed them," Safari Juma, a curio trader, told Reuters in Mombasa.

($1 = 104.9500 Kenyan shillings)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Climate shocks in just one country could disrupt global food supply

Catastrophic crop failures caused by extreme weather in just one country could disrupt global food supplies and drive price spikes in an interconnected world, exposing how climate change threatens global stability, researchers said on Frida...

3 more test positive for coronavirus in Guj, total cases now 5

Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Gujarat, taking the number of such cases in the state to five, officials said on Friday. While two of these new cases were detected in Ahmedabad, another one was found in Vadod...

Stay at home, don't panic: Mayank Agarwal advises people amid COVID-19

Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on Friday advised contrymen to stay home and be vigilant of the situation to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter he wrote, You could be a carrier of the virus and not show any ...

Malaysia to deploy army to help enforce coronavirus curbs

Malaysia will deploy the army from Sunday to help enforce travel and movement curbs aimed at reining in the spread of a coronavirus, the government said, as it grapples with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.Since Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020