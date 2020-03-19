Left Menu
Development News Edition

Total number of coronavirus cases in national capital rises to 14: Delhi health department

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 22:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 22:45 IST
Total number of coronavirus cases in national capital rises to 14: Delhi health department

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 14, according to the Delhi Health Department. The four new cases include, two people from West Bengal, who had returned from Italy, and were quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Chhawala facility. "Two cases, already under isolation at Rajiv Gandhi Super specialty Hospital, tested positive toady," the Delhi Health Department said in a statement.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has thus risen to 14, it said. By Wednesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 10. India had reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the death of a 68-year-old woman in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Climate shocks in just one country could disrupt global food supply

Catastrophic crop failures caused by extreme weather in just one country could disrupt global food supplies and drive price spikes in an interconnected world, exposing how climate change threatens global stability, researchers said on Frida...

3 more test positive for coronavirus in Guj, total cases now 5

Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Gujarat, taking the number of such cases in the state to five, officials said on Friday. While two of these new cases were detected in Ahmedabad, another one was found in Vadod...

Stay at home, don't panic: Mayank Agarwal advises people amid COVID-19

Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on Friday advised contrymen to stay home and be vigilant of the situation to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter he wrote, You could be a carrier of the virus and not show any ...

Malaysia to deploy army to help enforce coronavirus curbs

Malaysia will deploy the army from Sunday to help enforce travel and movement curbs aimed at reining in the spread of a coronavirus, the government said, as it grapples with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.Since Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020