Motor racing-Monaco Formula One Grand Prix canceled due to coronavirus

Formula One's Monaco Grand Prix will not take place this year, organisers the Automobile Club de Monaco said on Thursday after the sport had announced a postponement of the showcase race on May 24 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement came on the day the Mediterranean principality revealed its ruler Prince Albert had tested positive for the virus.

