Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to urge Americas not to travel abroad

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 02:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 23:58 IST
U.S. to urge Americas not to travel abroad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. State Department will urge Americans not to travel abroad or to return to the United States or else plan to shelter in place, two U.S. government officials told Reuters on Thursday, saying an announcement was expected soon.

One of the sources familiar with the issue confirmed that the State Department was expected to issue the Level 4 advisory not to travel worldwide. Politico earlier reported that the State Department is preparing to announce a level four travel advisory - its most serious warning - for all international travel.

Trump declined to confirm the plan earlier. "We haven't had the meeting yet," Trump told reporters at a news conference at the White House. The advisory would warn American citizens to return to the United States or prepare to stay where they are, and would also instruct Americans not to travel abroad, according to the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus crisis is crushing global GDP growth: Fitch Ratings

The coronavirus crisis is crushing global GDP growth, according to Fitch Ratings latest quarterly Global Economic Outlook. The level of world GDP is falling. For all intents and purposes we are in global recession territory, said Brian Coul...

GOT7's Jackson Wang releases his new single track '100 Ways'

Jackson Wang, singer-producer and member of the South Korean boy group GOT7 has released his new single track, 100 Ways today on March 20.100 WAYSOUT NOW .LINK httpst.coMIjJzpee4V.PERFECT LOVE CONQUERS ALL FEARS .TAG 100WAYSwithjacksonTEAMW...

Coronavirus concerns overshadow Olympic flame arrival in Japan

An Olympic cauldron was ignited in Japan on Friday with a flame carried from Greece, with officials again pledging the Tokyo 2020 Games will proceed despite mounting pressure to halt the worlds biggest sporting event due to the coronavirus ...

Coronavirus hits food delivery business in Hyderabad

The food delivery companies and the executives employed by them for the door-to-door delivery are adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic as the orders have reduced drastically and so their earnings. Also, unlike many other professio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020