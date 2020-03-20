Left Menu
FACTBOX-Sports events still happening despite coronavirus pandemic

Sports events around the world that have not been suspended, postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic:

OLYMPICS * The Olympics from July 24-Aug. 9 in Tokyo have not been postponed or suspended.

* The Tokyo 2020 Games torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators. * The Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens on March 19 was held without spectators.

SOCCER * Australia's top flight A-League soccer competition has banned spectators for the rest of the 2019/20 season and faces a temporary hiatus due to quarantine restrictions that have affected two teams.

Organisers are nonetheless planning to pack the final matches into a condensed schedule before the playoffs. * Belarus kicked off its new season on March 19 and said it would even allow spectators to watch the games.

RUGBY UNION * South Africa's July tests against Scotland and Georgia remain as scheduled but will be reviewed in April.

RUGBY LEAGUE * Australia's National Rugby League, the world's richest competition in the 13-man rugby code and most popular spectator sport in the country's eastern states, is continuing for the time being at closed stadiums.

AUSTRALIAN RULES * The top flight Australian Football League launched its season as scheduled in Melbourne on March 19 but without fans in attendance and after organisers slashed the season to 17 rounds from 22.

SNOOKER * The World Championships in Sheffield from April 18-May 4 is going ahead as of now.

HORSE RACING * Australian races are continuing in key markets but without fans.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS * The Cage Warriors mixed martial arts promotion is set to go ahead with its planned event in England on March 20 after a switch of venue from London to Manchester. (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar/Peter Rutherford and Timothy Heritage)

