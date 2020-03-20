Social responsibility crucial to contain COVID-19 spread

To slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), everyone needs to do their part and be socially responsible. Governments, international health organizations, and experts have advised citizens to maintain good personal hygiene and practice social-distancing to stop or slow down the rate and extent of disease transmission in the communities.

Why social distancing is crucial to contain COVID-19?

Social distancing increases physical space between people so as to avoid the spread of disease. It is important because COVID-19 is most likely to spread from person-to-person through:

direct close contact with a person while they are infectious or in the 24 hours before their symptoms appeared

close contact with a person with a confirmed infection who coughs or sneezes, or

touching objects or surfaces (such as door handles or tables) contaminated from a coughor sneeze from a person with confirmed infection and then touching your mouth or face.

Infographics Credit: Twitter (@GoogleIndia)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.