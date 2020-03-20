Left Menu
Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus, organizers say

Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Cannes Film Festival has been postponed from May to the end of June, organizers said on Thursday. The annual film festival, one of the largest in the world, was due to take place in southern France from May 12-23.

Organizers said in a statement that several new dates were under consideration, including the end of June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

