Niger confirms first case of coronavirus -health minister
Niger confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Thursday, a 36-year-old Nigerien man who had recently travelled to Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, the health minister said in a statement.
