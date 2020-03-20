Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Brazilian clubs offer stadiums in fight against coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 03:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 03:31 IST
Soccer-Brazilian clubs offer stadiums in fight against coronavirus

Brazilian soccer clubs have joined the fight against coronavirus by offering their stadiums and training grounds to authorities. Bahia, Athletico Paranaense and Sao Paulo are among the clubs who made the offer on Thursday.

"We are putting our training centres at the disposition of the government to receive patients with Covid-19, for as long as they need," Bahia said on twitter. The club said it had three pavilions with 28 rooms at their Fazendao training centre and that authorities would soon transport patients there.

"We are going to transfer to the Fazendao Covid-19 patients that do not need complex treatments," said Bahia state governor Rui Costa. Curitiba club Athletico offered their stadium and training ground, where world champions Spain trained during the 2014 World Cup, to authorities "for whatever use they deem necessary".

Sao Paulo also offered their facilities, including the Morumbi stadium that hosted the opening match of last year's Copa America. Many Brazilian clubs have also used their social media accounts to pass on public health information to fans.

South America's biggest nation has so far confirmed 621 cases of the coronavirus, with six confirmed deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Daniel Dae Kim has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. Kim, 51, made the announcement on Instagram via 10-minute video which detailed his diagnosis. I wanted to share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it inform...

Time to introspect about death-row convicts using delaying tactics: Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Friday was a day of satisfaction with Nirbhaya getting justice, but also time to introspect whether death-row convicts could be allowed to manipulate system to delay executionThe four men -- Mukes...

EXCLUSIVE-YouTube to reduce streaming quality in Europe due to coronavirus

Alphabet Incs YouTube said on Friday it will reduce its streaming quality in the European Union to avoid straining the internet as thousands of Europeans, constrained by the coronavirus outbreak, switch to teleworking and watch videos at ho...

No community spread of coronavirus in India, says Harsh Vardhan

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said here on Friday that there was no community spread of coronavirus in the country and a defined protocol exists about who needs to go for a test. Answering supplementaries during the question hour in Lok Sab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020