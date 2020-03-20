Left Menu
Two more positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Telangana, total cases 16

Two new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases to 16.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases to 16. According to the state health ministry, three people were tested and were found positive.

Two persons have travel history to London and they have been admitted to designated hospital in the isolation ward since Wednesday. All the patients' condition is stable and undergoing treatment at government hospitals.

Till date, 15 positive cases are admitted to hospitals and the first positive patient was discharged four days ago after he was cured of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

