Los Angeles mayor orders residents to stay at home
The mayor of Los Angeles on Thursday ordered all residents of America's second largest city to stay inside their homes to "immediately limit all nonessential movement" in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're taking this urgent action to limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Mayor Eric Garcetti said at an afternoon news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
