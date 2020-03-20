Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Jiangsu to quarantine travellers who visited 24 coronavirus-infected countries

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 08:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 08:39 IST
China's Jiangsu to quarantine travellers who visited 24 coronavirus-infected countries

The eastern coastal province of Jiangsu will force travellers who visited 24 key coronavirus-infected countries over the last two weeks to undergo 14 days of quarantine and observation in medical facilities, the local government said on Friday. China reported 39 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, all of which had arrived from abroad. The total number of confirmed imported infections has reached 228.

The neighbouring city of Shanghai implemented similar quarantine restrictions on incoming travellers on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Britain's M&S warns of "severe impact" from coronavirus

British retailer Marks Spencer said on Friday trading over the next 9-12 months in its clothing and homewares and international businesses was likely to be severely impacted by the coronavirus.It said it was unable to provide meaningful gu...

Bank of England cancels annual stress test of banks

The Bank of England said on Friday it was cancelling this years stress test of eight major banks and building societies to enable them to focus on providing lending through the coronavirus crisis.The recent 2019 stress test showed that the ...

Justice has prevailed, says PM; Ministers, women commissions hail hanging in Nirbhaya case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said justice has prevailed as his senior cabinet colleagues and women groups welcomed the hanging of the four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost impor...

Avoid junk food to reap heart benefits of plant-based diet: Study

Simply following a vegetarian diet may not be enough to reduce cardiovascular disease risk as the health benefits of plant-based diets depend largely on the specific foods consumed, according to a study. The research suggests that people fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020