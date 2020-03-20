Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank approves US$ 150m to improve healthcare quality in Colombia

This loan will be complemented by a US$ 37.5 million grant from the Global Concessional Financing Facility (GCFF) to support the enrolment of legal immigrants in the country’s social security system.

  • World Bank
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 08:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 08:47 IST
World Bank approves US$ 150m to improve healthcare quality in Colombia
The program seeks to enhance healthcare service quality and efficiency to contribute to improving the health of Colombians and the financial sustainability of the healthcare system in the medium and long term. Image Credit: Pixabay

The World Bank Board of Directors today approved a US$ 150 million loan to improve the quality of the Colombian healthcare system.

This loan will be complemented by a US$ 37.5 million grant from the Global Concessional Financing Facility (GCFF) to support the enrolment of legal immigrants in the country's social security system.

This loan is the first "results-based financing" approved for Colombia. In that type of operation, disbursements are linked to the achievement of results agreed upon by the country and the World Bank.

The program seeks to enhance healthcare service quality and efficiency to contribute to improving the health of Colombians and the financial sustainability of the healthcare system in the medium and long term.

Increasing the early detection of breast cancer through women's increased access to mammograms is an example of expected project results, as is improving the technical capacity of healthcare workers and raising their awareness with respect to gender violence and the specific health problems of migrants.

"We are confident that this operation will significantly contribute to saving the lives of hundreds of Colombian women because they will have access to early detection, as well as expanded, higher-quality healthcare services for all Colombians and Venezuelan migrants," said Ulrich Zachau, World Bank Director for Colombia and Venezuela.

The program will support the enrolment of more than 200,000 immigrants in Colombia with Special Permits of Permanence (PEP) in the General Health Social Security System. This will provide Venezuelan migrants with access to primary healthcare, improving results and reducing pressure on hospitals and emergency rooms, especially in areas of the country with higher concentrations of immigrants.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Britain's M&S warns of "severe impact" from coronavirus

British retailer Marks Spencer said on Friday trading over the next 9-12 months in its clothing and homewares and international businesses was likely to be severely impacted by the coronavirus.It said it was unable to provide meaningful gu...

Bank of England cancels annual stress test of banks

The Bank of England said on Friday it was cancelling this years stress test of eight major banks and building societies to enable them to focus on providing lending through the coronavirus crisis.The recent 2019 stress test showed that the ...

Justice has prevailed, says PM; Ministers, women commissions hail hanging in Nirbhaya case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said justice has prevailed as his senior cabinet colleagues and women groups welcomed the hanging of the four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost impor...

Avoid junk food to reap heart benefits of plant-based diet: Study

Simply following a vegetarian diet may not be enough to reduce cardiovascular disease risk as the health benefits of plant-based diets depend largely on the specific foods consumed, according to a study. The research suggests that people fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020