Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian PM says will not deliver federal budget until October

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 09:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 09:07 IST
Australian PM says will not deliver federal budget until October

Australia will not release its federal budget until October as it was not "sensible" to put together economic forecasts during such uncertain times, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday. The announcement comes as the lockdowns and the travel bans related to the coronavirus pandemic has jolted Australia's A$2 trillion ($1.17 trillion) economy which is now on the verge of its first recession in nearly three decades.

The number of coronavirus cases across Australia surged to nearly 800 with the bulk of the patients in the country's most populous state of New South Wales. ($1 = 1.7117 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Home Ministry gives approval for creation of 1,018 posts in CISF

The Union Home Ministry has approved the creation of more than 1,000 posts in the CISF to&#160;augment its strength to effectively guard vital installations, including airports, atomic installations, metro networks, officials said on Friday...

French utility EDF has enough power to supply France during coronavirus crisis

French state-controlled power group EDF has enough capacity to be able to keep the country supplied in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, EDF chairman and CEO Jean-Bernard Levy told Europe 1 radio on Friday.We can reassure our staff and th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rally after rout; U.S., European futures higher

Asian shares made a partial comeback from a global rout on Friday but still nursed massive losses for the week, while bonds rallied and oil extended its gains. European shares were set for similar gains. Early in the European day, pan-regio...

Britain's M&S warns of "severe impact" from coronavirus

British retailer Marks Spencer said on Friday trading over the next 9-12 months in its clothing and homewares and international businesses was likely to be severely impacted by the coronavirus.It said it was unable to provide meaningful gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020