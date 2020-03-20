Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portable AI device can use coughing sounds to monitor COVID-19 trends

  • PTI
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 10:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 10:23 IST
Portable AI device can use coughing sounds to monitor COVID-19 trends

Scientists have developed a portable device powered by artificial intelligence (AI) which can detect coughing and crowd size in real time, then analyse the data to directly monitor trends in flu-like illnesses such as COVID-19. The researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst In the US said the device called FluSense is envisioned for use in hospitals, healthcare waiting rooms and larger public spaces.

The cutting edge-computing platform may expand the arsenal of health surveillance tools used to forecast seasonal flu and other viral respiratory outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or SARS, they said. The researchers noted that models like these can be lifesavers by directly informing the public health response during a flu epidemic.

These data sources can help determine the timing for flu vaccine campaigns, potential travel restrictions, the allocation of medical supplies and more, they explained. "This may allow us to predict flu trends in a much more accurate manner," said Tauhidur Rahman, co-author of the study published in the journal Proceedings of the ACM on Interactive, Mobile, Wearable and Ubiquitous Technologies.

The FluSense platform processes a low-cost microphone array and thermal imaging data with a Raspberry Pi and neural computing engine. It stores no personally identifiable information, such as speech data or distinguishing images, noted Ph.D. student and study lead author Forsad Al Hossain.

The researchers first developed a lab-based cough model. They then trained the algorithm to create thermal images representing people, and then to count them. "Our main goal was to build predictive models at the population level, not the individual level," Rahman said.

The researchers placed the FluSense devices, encased in a rectangular box about the size of a large dictionary, in four healthcare waiting rooms. From December 2018 to July 2019, the FluSense platform collected and analysed more than 350,000 thermal images and 21 million non-speech audio samples from the public waiting areas.

The researchers found that FluSense was able to accurately predict daily illness rates at the university clinic. Multiple and complementary sets of FluSense signals "strongly correlated" with laboratory-based testing for flu-like illnesses and influenza itself, according to the researchers.

"The early symptom-related information captured by FluSense could provide valuable additional and complementary information to current influenza prediction efforts," the researchers noted. "I thought if we could capture coughing or sneezing sounds from public spaces where a lot of people naturally congregate, we could utilise this information as a new source of data for predicting epidemiologic trends," Rahman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Heathrow to shrink operations during coronavirus

Britains Heathrow Airport said it would shrink its operation as part of a plan to keep open for some cargo and passenger flights during the coronavirus crisis, which has brought most air travel to a standstill. Heathrow, which is usually Eu...

Home Ministry gives approval for creation of 1,018 posts in CISF

The Union Home Ministry has approved the creation of more than 1,000 posts in the CISF to&#160;augment its strength to effectively guard vital installations, including airports, atomic installations, metro networks, officials said on Friday...

French utility EDF has enough power to supply France during coronavirus crisis

French state-controlled power group EDF has enough capacity to be able to keep the country supplied in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, EDF chairman and CEO Jean-Bernard Levy told Europe 1 radio on Friday.We can reassure our staff and th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rally after rout; U.S., European futures higher

Asian shares made a partial comeback from a global rout on Friday but still nursed massive losses for the week, while bonds rallied and oil extended its gains. European shares were set for similar gains. Early in the European day, pan-regio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020