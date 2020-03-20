Haldex shuts French distribution centre, amid coronavirus disruption

Sweden's Haldex will temporarily close its distribution center in Weyersheim, France, the brake systems firm said in a statement on Friday, citing disruption caused by the coronavirus.

"The distribution center is located in a highly affected area and Haldex is no longer able to overcome the effects of the major disruptions in the logistics chain in the region," the company said in a statement.

The temporary closure will begin on March 23 and last for two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

