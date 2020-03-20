UK to order London pubs, restaurants and gyms to shut - Evening Standard

Pubs, restaurants, gyms and cinemas across London will be ordered to close as part of the capital's efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the Evening Standard reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far advised Britons to avoid pubs and other social gatherings. Johnson is due to hold a news conference at 1700 GMT on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.