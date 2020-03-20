Left Menu
Health News Roundup: Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,000; Coronavirus deaths in Italy overtake China and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UK government scientists publish evidence on COVID-19 evolution

British government emergency response scientists published the evidence on their understanding of COVID-19 evolution on Friday. "The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has been providing ministers and officials with free and frank advice throughout," they said.

Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,000

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared to 1,002 on Friday from 767 on the previous day, the country's health emergencies chief Fernando Simon said. The number of registered cases in the country rose to 19,980 on Friday from 17,147 on Thursday, Simon said.

As coronavirus takes emotional toll, mental health professionals brace for spike in demand

For the last few days, unease and paranoia have followed Ann Ostburg like a black cloud, as the coronavirus swept through the United States, reaching all 50 states by this week. With state and local governments urging isolation to stem the spread of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly respiratory illness, the 62-year-old Nebraska woman worries she will not be able to provide emotional support for her daughter, whose husband is paralyzed with the guillain-barre syndrome.

Coronavirus deaths in Italy overtake China as economic damage mounts

The world's richest nations poured unprecedented aid into the global economy on Thursday as coronavirus cases ballooned in the new epicentre Europe, with the number of deaths in Italy outstripping those in mainland China, where the virus originated. With over 242,000 infections and nearly 10,000 deaths, the epidemic has stunned the world and drawn comparisons with painful periods such as World War Two, the 2008 financial crisis and the 1918 Spanish flu.

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus today:

California issues "stay at home" order China's new imported coronavirus cases at record; no domestic transfers for second day

China's imported coronavirus cases have risen to a record 228, data showed on Friday, as infected travelers spread to ever more provinces, adding pressure on authorities to toughen entry rules and health protocols. For the second day in a row, China found no domestically transmitted cases of the virus that emerged in its central province of Hubei late last year, according to new daily figures registered on Thursday.

Come back to fight coronavirus, UK begs 65,000 former nurses and doctors

Britain has asked 65,000 former nurses and doctors to return to work and will deploy final-year medical students to fight the coronavirus health crisis, the health ministry said. As the coronavirus outbreak sweeps across the world, governments, companies, and investors are grappling with the biggest public health crisis since the 1918 influenza pandemic, panicked populations, and imploding financial markets.

Finnish health boss questions WHO coronavirus testing advice

Finland's national health authority questioned on Friday the World Health Organization's call on countries to test as many patients as possible for coronavirus after the country ran out of testing capacity this week. Unlike many other countries, Finland is limiting coronavirus tests to the most vulnerable groups and healthcare personnel only. The national health authority says testing people with mild symptoms would be a waste of healthcare resources.

Venezuelans sew homemade face masks amid coronavirus quarantine

After two decades of sewing jackets and school uniforms, Venezuelan clothing designers Stalina Svieykowsky and Nelson Jimenez this month revamped their operations to make the country's most sought-after article of apparel: face masks. The government of President Nicolas Maduro this month ordered the country's citizens to wear face masks in public in response to the arrival of the novel coronavirus, leaving pharmacy shelves empty of masks and sending Venezuelans scrambling to find them.

U.S. CDC, Emory Univ set up sites to check coronavirus symptoms online

Americans worried about their exposure to coronavirus can check their symptoms with two new screening tools online. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added a "Coronavirus Self-Checker" to its website Thursday, and separately Emory University and Atlanta-based Vital Software Inc are launching C19check.com on Friday.

