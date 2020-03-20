Left Menu
Kanika Kapoor fiasco: Lucknow's Taj Hotel to remain closed til further orders

Singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID-19 had attended a party in Lucknow's Taj hotel.

Actor Kanika Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram)

Lucknow's District Magistrate has ordered on Friday that Taj Hotel remains closed till further orders. Singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID-19 had attended a party in the hotel.

Kanika Kapoor, who recently returned from London, announced on Friday she has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that she and her family are under quarantine.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh were also present at the party and have gone into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

BJP lawmaker Dushyant Singh had also joined President Ram Nath Kovind and a host of Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for breakfast on March 17, as per a tweet shared on President of India handle.

