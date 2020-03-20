Left Menu
12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Raj so far: Health min

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 19:51 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:51 IST
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Friday said there were 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state so far, excluding the Italian couple who recovered from the virus. "Excluding the Italian couple that recovered, 12 people in the state are afflicted with coronavirus. Two-three are yet not confirmed," Sharma told reporters here.

However, the 69-year-old Italian man died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Jaipur on Thursday night. The sexagenarian was a heart and lungs patient, and recovered from COVID-19 at the SMS Hospital.

Reacting to a doctor at a private hospital in Bhilwara testing positive for coronavirus, Sharma said it was a "serious issue". Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in the district from Friday onwards.

"When a doctor is found positive, the situation of community spreading of virus is dangerous," he said. The curfew in Bhilwara is necessary as the infected doctor would have come in contact with several people, Sharma said, adding that there are 253 people in the private hospital and it needs to be checked who all might be infected.

Directions have been issued asking people of the district to not leave their homes while outsiders will not be allowed to enter, he said..

