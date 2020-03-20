Left Menu
Curfew imposed in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Bhilwara's Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Meena and Additional District Collector NK Jain have closed shops from the railway station to the Gol Pairo intersection. Image Credit: ANI

There have been reports of six suspected coronavirus patients in Bhilwara in Rajasthan. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in Bhilwara district from March 20 (Friday) after a doctor was tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases in Rajasthan stands at 11. Curfew has been imposed on the Bhilwara district headquarters to arrest the danger of spreading coronavirus further.

The reports of three doctors and three compounders are reportedly found positive. After getting these coronavirus patients, the private hospital has been sealed. Even 28 people have been kept under intense scrutiny.

Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said a list of people who came into the contact of the doctor in the past 14 days is being prepared and massive screening has been initiated. He said 25 samples have been taken, of which 10 have turned negative and the report of 15 is pending. As per the order, people are not allowed to come out of their homes and roam around. Business outlets and markets will remain closed.

Bhilwara's Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Meena and Additional District Collector NK Jain have closed shops from the railway station to the Gol Pairo intersection. The health department has also started door-to-door survey through 300 teams in 80 thousand houses of Bhilwara city to seek the information on those people who visited that private hospital in the last 15 days.

