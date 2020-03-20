Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-World Rugby postpones, cancels more events due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:43 IST
Rugby-World Rugby postpones, cancels more events due to coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

World Rugby has postponed several tournaments and World Cup qualifiers due to the coronavirus outbreak, while June's Olympic qualifiers are under review, the governing body said on Friday. Men's and women's World Cup regional qualifying events, Sevens Series tournaments in London and Paris, the women's Sevens Series tournament in Langford and the final men's Sevens Challenger Series event have been postponed.

World Rugby said they were consulting with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in case they are unable to go ahead with the 12-team Olympic Games repechage qualification tournament scheduled for June 20-21. "We are in close dialogue with the IOC relating to the conclusion of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games rugby sevens qualification, specifically options to replace the final repechage tournament, should that be required," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement.

"We have two women's and one men's teams left to qualify and are currently considering all options to ensure a fair and credible conclusion to the qualification process." The World Rugby Under-20 Championship that was to be held from June 28-July 18 in northern Italy has been canceled after discussions with the Italian rugby federation.

Italy is one of the worst-hit countries with the number of deaths surpassing mainland China, where the virus originated. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 245,000 people and more than 10,000 have died. Italy has over 41,000 cases with 3,405 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

North Korea fired apparently short-range ballistic missiles -S.Korea military

North Korea fired two projectiles appearing to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday. Earlier this month, North Korea launched multiple projectiles ...

Member of U.S. Vice President Pence's office tests positive for coronavirus

A member of U.S. Vice President Mike Pences office has tested positive for the coronavirus but neither President Donald Trump nor Pence have had close contact with the individual, Pences press secretary Katie Miller said in a statement on F...

U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts

The Trump administration plans to send a special energy envoy to Saudi Arabia to work with the kingdom on stabilizing the global oil market, officials said on Friday, as the U.S. scrambles to deal with a price crash so deep that regulators ...

Completion of 2020 U.S. Census extended into August amid coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 U.S. Census, the decennial tally that helps determine political representation and federal aid, will be extended by two weeks, a census official said on Friday, as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the bureaus ability to send workers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020