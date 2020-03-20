Coronavirus: AYUSH ministry's advisory does not mention medicines, says Naik

The AYUSH ministry's advisory related to tackling coronavirus infections has suggestions that could help in boosting the respiratory system as well as immunity and does not talk about any medicine to treat the infections, Union Minister Shripad Naik said on Friday. His remarks in the Lok Sabha came in response to Congress member Uttam Kumar Reddy who questioned the advisory.

Quoting the advisory, the minister said it neither claims an effective treatment for the coronavirus nor suggests any specific drug to combat the coronavirus. The advisory is based on experience gained from treating viruses earlier and has suggestions that could help in boosting the respiratory system and immunity. There is nothing mentioned about medicines, the minister said during the Question Hour.

To a question about claims in some quarters that cow urine could also be a medicine for the disease along with allopathy, homeopathy, and Ayurveda, the minister said such things are rumors. Naik is the Minister of State for Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH).

