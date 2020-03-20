Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 people tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Six persons have tested positive for coronavirus and 11 others have been tested negative out of 28 people who were kept here in isolation wards, said Bhilwara Collector on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhilwara (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:38 IST
6 people tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
Rajendra Bhatt, Bhilwara Collector addressing a press conference on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Six persons have tested positive for coronavirus and 11 others have been tested negative out of 28 people who were kept here in isolation wards, said Bhilwara Collector on Friday. "Six persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Bhilwara out of the 28 people who are in isolation wards at various places in the district, 11 have tested negative," said Rajendra Bhatt, Bhilwara Collector here.

17 people, including 2 foreign nationals have tested positive in Rajasthan for the deadly virus, as per the latest statement issued by the Ministry of Health. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-USA federation surveying gymnasts on postponing Olympics

USA Gymnastics said on Friday the federation was surveying its athletes on the possibility of postponing the Tokyo Olympics. We know and respect that they may have different views on how best to advocate for their interests, which is why, t...

North Korea fired apparently short-range ballistic missiles -S.Korea military

North Korea fired two projectiles appearing to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday. Earlier this month, North Korea launched multiple projectiles ...

Member of U.S. Vice President Pence's office tests positive for coronavirus

A member of U.S. Vice President Mike Pences office has tested positive for the coronavirus but neither President Donald Trump nor Pence have had close contact with the individual, Pences press secretary Katie Miller said in a statement on F...

U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts

The Trump administration plans to send a special energy envoy to Saudi Arabia to work with the kingdom on stabilizing the global oil market, officials said on Friday, as the U.S. scrambles to deal with a price crash so deep that regulators ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020