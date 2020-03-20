Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal Pradesh confirms its first two cases of COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh on Friday reported its first two cases of coronavirus from Kangra district.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:53 IST
Himachal Pradesh confirms its first two cases of COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh on Friday reported its first two cases of coronavirus from Kangra district. "Two COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed from Kangra district," informed Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Both male and female patients belong to different areas in Shahpur. While the man had travelling history to Dubai and the woman had travelled to Singapore a few days ago.

The duo has been kept in isolation wards at the Tanda hospital and their samples have been sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-USA federation surveying gymnasts on postponing Olympics

USA Gymnastics said on Friday the federation was surveying its athletes on the possibility of postponing the Tokyo Olympics. We know and respect that they may have different views on how best to advocate for their interests, which is why, t...

North Korea fired apparently short-range ballistic missiles -S.Korea military

North Korea fired two projectiles appearing to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday. Earlier this month, North Korea launched multiple projectiles ...

Member of U.S. Vice President Pence's office tests positive for coronavirus

A member of U.S. Vice President Mike Pences office has tested positive for the coronavirus but neither President Donald Trump nor Pence have had close contact with the individual, Pences press secretary Katie Miller said in a statement on F...

U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts

The Trump administration plans to send a special energy envoy to Saudi Arabia to work with the kingdom on stabilizing the global oil market, officials said on Friday, as the U.S. scrambles to deal with a price crash so deep that regulators ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020