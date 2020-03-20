Italian cruise ship had 36 coronavirus cases

An Italian cruise ship that disembarked more than 600 passengers in the southern French port of Marseille on Thursday had had 36 people on board infected with the coronavirus, the Marseille area prefecture said on Friday.

It added that one passenger who had been on the Costa Luminosa, a Swiss national aged more than 70, had been transported to a Marseille hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.