Orange CEO asks for delay of Disney+ streaming launch in France

  • Reuters
  • Paris
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 23:23 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 22:51 IST
Representative image

The chief executive of telecoms operator Orange called on Friday for a delay to the launch of Walt Disney's streaming services in France to avoid overloading networks amid the country's lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak.

Stephane Richard called for "a few weeks delay" in the launch in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper. The Disney+ service had been due to launch in France on March 24.

YouTube said earlier on Friday it would sacrifice streaming quality in the European Union to help avert internet gridlock as tens of millions of Europeans, confined by the coronavirus outbreak, switch to working from home.

