Serbia reports first death from coronavirus

A 59-year-old Serbian man died from the coronavirus on Friday, the country's first death from the pandemic, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said.

"Unfortunately we have lost a first life. We will be fighting for the life of every person," Brnabic told a news conference, adding that the man came from Serbia's northern province of Vojvodina and had previously been in ill health.

The Balkan country's health authorities have confirmed 135 cases of coronavirus infection so far, with eight people seriously ill and in hospital.

