Trump says respects China, but unfortunate virus got out of control
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he greatly respects China and Chinese President Xi Jinping, but it was unfortunate the coronavirus began there and got out of control.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, referring to the "Chinese virus" - a term Trump has used repeatedly, greatly angering Beijing - told the same briefing of the U.S. coronavirus task force that Beijing's delay in sharing information about the virus had created risks to people worldwide.
Trump said he has a very good relationship with Xi and considered him a friend, while adding: "It's unfortunate that this got out of control. It came from China, it got out of control. Some people are upset, I know. I know President Xi. He loves China. He respects the United States. And I have to say I respect China greatly and I respect President Xi."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Xi Jinping
- China
- Mike Pompeo
- Beijing
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping makes first visit to coronavirus-hit Wuhan city since virus outbreak
Coronavirus: Xi Jinping pays first visit to outbreak epicentre Wuhan
China President Xi Jinping goes to Wuhan to inspect epidemic work - state media
Chinese President Xi Jinping pays first visit to coronavirus-hit Wuhan since virus outbreak: official media.
TEXT-What President Donald Trump told Americans about coronavirus