Coronavirus death toll in UK rises by 33 to 177

A total of 177 patients have died in the United Kingdom after testing positive for coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday, up from 144 on Thursday.

As of Friday morning, 3,983 people had tested positive for the virus across the country, out of 66,976 who had been tested.

