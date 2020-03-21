France reports 78 more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 450

French health authorities reported 78 new deaths from coronavirus on Friday, taking the total to 450 or an increase of 21%, the toll rising less sharply than the two days before as extra measures to enforce the national lockdown were locally announced. During a press conference, health agency director Jerome Salomon added the number of cases had risen to 12,612, up from 10,995 on Thursday, which is a rise of 15% in 24 hours.

Salomon said 1,297 people were in a serious condition, needing life support, up 16% compared to Thursday. It is estimated France has around 5,000 beds equipped with the necessary gear but these are unevenly spread around the country.

