Brazil's Bolsonaro says economy must keep going to avoid catastrophe

  • Updated: 21-03-2020 00:11 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 00:11 IST
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that the Brazilian economy cannot stop during the coronavirus epidemic or else the country will face a catastrophe.

Speaking to business leaders by video conference, Bolsonaro said measures to deal with coronavirus need to be taken but without "hysteria" and said closure of airports and roads was not advisable and would cause panic.

