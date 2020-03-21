Brazil health system will collapse by the end of April -health minister

Brazil's health system will enter a state of collapse by the end of April, the country's health minister said on Friday, with coronavirus cases hitting a plateau in July and hopefully falling quickly in September.

Luiz Henrique Mandetta said that Sao Paulo is at the start of the coronavirus whirlwind, and cases should jump there next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.