Illinois Governor orders residents to 'shelter-in-place' starting Saturday

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered all state residents to "shelter-in-place" starting Saturday evening in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

All non-essential businesses, not including hospitals, doctors offices, and grocery stores, are to close indefinitely.

"To avoid the loss of 10s of thousands of lives we must order an immediate shelter-in-place," the governor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.