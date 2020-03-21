Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arcadia Group shuts all stores due to coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 03:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 03:48 IST
Arcadia Group shuts all stores due to coronavirus outbreak

UK-based retailer Arcadia Group said on Friday it is closing all its stores amid the coronavirus outbreak. "In line with many other retailers, the Group has made the difficult decision to close until further notice all of our stores from 4 p.m. this afternoon," the group owned by billionaire Philip Green said in an emailed statement.

The company said all its store staff would remain employees during this time and will be paid normally for March, along with any outstanding overtime payments. Arcadia owns popular brands Topshop, Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Evans, Miss Selfridge and Wallis.

The United Kingdom so far has 3,983 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 177 people have died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • UK

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Children's sleeping schedule linked to behavioural disorders

Recent research indicates that children who get the least hours of sleep are at the greatest risk of experiencing mental health issues later, including ADHD, anxiety and depression. If we make sure our children get enough sleep, it can help...

Coronavirus: Govt offices in C'garh to remain shut till Mar 31

In a major decision aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, the Chhattisgarh government on Saturday ordered to keep all its offices, except those providing essential and emergency services, shut till March 31, officials said. Operations...

Australia's Bondi Beach closed after crowds defy coronavirus rules

Australian officials closed Sydneys iconic Bondi Beach on Saturday after thousands of people flocked there in recent days, defying social distancing orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, amid an unusually warm autumn spell.Health...

Emirates suspends France, Germany, Nigeria and some U.S. flights due to pandemic

Emirates, one of the worlds biggest international airlines, is suspending all flights to France, Germany, Nigeria, New York and New Jersey due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to internal emails seen by Reuters. France, Germany and Ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020