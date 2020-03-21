Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gymnastics-USA federation surveying gymnasts on postponing Olympics

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 04:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 04:30 IST
Gymnastics-USA federation surveying gymnasts on postponing Olympics

USA Gymnastics said on Friday the federation was surveying its athletes on the possibility of postponing the Tokyo Olympics. "We know and respect that they may have different views on how best to advocate for their interests, which is why, this afternoon, we asked our Olympic hopefuls to share their thoughts about the possibility of a postponement with us through an anonymous survey," Li Li Leung, president and chief executive officer of USA Gymnastics, said in a statement to Reuters.

"We want to ensure that their voice comes through in our advocacy, and particularly on this important topic," added the federation whose athletes are expected to be among the top attractions at the Olympics. The U.S women, spearheaded by four-time Olympic and 19-time world champion Simone Biles, will be favourites to complete a hat-trick of team titles in Japan.

USA Gymnastics's action followed USA Swimming on Friday calling for the Games, scheduled for July 24-Aug. 9 , to be postponed for a year. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) had said hours earlier said athletes should continue their preparations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak has infected over 250,000 people and killed more than 10,000, bringing global sport to a virtual standstill. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has pressed on during the health crisis, saying the Games will go ahead as scheduled, sharply dividing athletes globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong says rise in imported coronavirus cases could trigger community outbreak

Hong Kong said on Saturday a surge in imported cases of coronavirus would likely lead to a community outbreak and pile pressure on the citys already stretched healthcare system.The government also said it would postpone university entrance ...

Pondy LG Bedi asks people to support 'Janata Curfew'

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said it was time to unite to fight the coronavirus and appealed to people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modis Janata Curfew call. In a televised address, the former IPS officer stressed the...

Children's sleeping schedule linked to behavioural disorders

Recent research indicates that children who get the least hours of sleep are at the greatest risk of experiencing mental health issues later, including ADHD, anxiety and depression. If we make sure our children get enough sleep, it can help...

Coronavirus: Govt offices in C'garh to remain shut till Mar 31

In a major decision aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, the Chhattisgarh government on Saturday ordered to keep all its offices, except those providing essential and emergency services, shut till March 31, officials said. Operations...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020