Colombia to hold 19-day quarantine to fight coronavirus

Colombia will enter a nationwide quarantine from Tuesday night, President Ivan Duque said late on Friday, the most drastic measure implemented so far by the South American country as it seeks to prevent the spread of the fast-moving coronavirus.

The quarantine will last for 19 days. The capital Bogota began holding a 4-day quarantine drill on Friday. The country has 158 confirmed cases of the virus.

