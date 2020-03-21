Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's coronavirus infections cross 1,000 - NHK

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 09:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 09:32 IST
Japan's coronavirus infections cross 1,000 - NHK

Japan has recorded 1,016 cases of domestically transmitted cases of coronavirus as of Saturday, according to public broadcaster NHK, hitting a new milestone as the nation grapples with pressure to avoid a health crisis ahead of Tokyo Olympics. The tally rises to 1,728 if 712 cases of infections from a cruise ship moored near Tokyo last month are included, according to NHK.

Although the number of cases is still on the rise, Japan has started scaling back some measures to fight the spread of the virus. On Friday, Japan said it would not extend its request to close schools, setting the stage for classes to resume at the start of the academic year in April.

The Tokyo Olympics, set to start from July 24, have been cast into doubt by the coronavirus pandemic and the cancellation of sporting events and qualifiers around the world. Olympics organizers have repeatedly said the Games will go on as scheduled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pune petrol pumps to operate from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Amid Covid-19 scare, all petrol pumps in Pune will remain open from 0800 am to 0400 pm from March 21 to March 31. While speaking to ANI, the Vice President of Pune Petrol Dealers Association, Sagar Rukari said, Petrol pumps in Pune will be ...

Jordan goes on virus lockdown as Iran's death toll mounts

Air raid sirens echoed across Jordans capital on Saturday to mark the start of a three-day curfew, the latest mass lockdown in the Middle East aimed at containing the coronavirus, which has claimed another 123 lives in Iran, home to the reg...

Combating COVID-19: Delhi prohibits gathering of more than 5 people at one place

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that not more than five people will be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars or c...

Pakistan suspends international flights for two weeks to contain COVID-19

Pakistan on Saturday suspended all international flight operations for two weeks in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the civil aviation authority said. The Government of Pakistan has decided to suspend the operation of all interna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020