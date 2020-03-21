Left Menu
Covid-19: Over 800 under home quarantine in Aurangabad

  • Aurangabad
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 09:36 IST
Over 800 persons have been kept under home quarantine in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, amid the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Saturday. A major chunk of these are students of a local college, where one of the lecturers tested positive for Covid-19 last week, she said.

"Although only one positive case of coronavirus was recorded in Aurangabad, the number of people quarantined has exceeded 800," Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Health Officer Dr Neeta Padalkar. As many as 849 people have been put on 14-day mandatory quarantine till March 19 and of these, 58 are Indians with travel history abroad and 17 are foreign nationals, she added.

Maharashtra has recorded at least 52 cases of coronavirus infection so far..

