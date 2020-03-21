Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's Bondi Beach closed after crowds defy coronavirus rules

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 11:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 09:55 IST
Australia's Bondi Beach closed after crowds defy coronavirus rules
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Australian officials closed Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach on Saturday after thousands of people flocked there in recent days, defying social distancing orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, amid an unusually warm autumn spell.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the crowds on the country's most famous strip of sand were "unacceptable" as he reported the number of infections across Australia had risen to 874. The death toll was seven, unchanged from a day earlier. New South Wales state police minister David Elliott announced Bondi's closure, warning "this is going to become the new norm" if people did not comply with regulations that prohibit more than 500 people gathering at a non-essential event.

"This is not something we are doing because we are the fun police," Elliott said in a televised news conference. "This is about saving lives." "We will be closing down the type of iconic activities that unfortunately we've come ... to love and adore about our lifestyle."

Elliott said lifeguards who patrol the state's many beaches will conduct headcounts and if there are more than 500 people at any one location, the beach will be closed and people ordered to move on. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced stricter rules on socializing on Friday, requiring indoor venues such as bars and restaurants to maintain a density of no more than one person per four square meters (43 sq f) of floor space. The overall limits of 100 people gathered indoors and 500 outdoors remained in force.

In Victoria, the state government responded to public pressure and revoked an exemption given to Crown Resort Ltd's Melbourne casino from those tougher rules. "We are practicing what we were told to do," a Crown representative told Reuters by telephone.

Crown and Sydney rival Star Entertainment Group Ltd is licensed to operate a total of more than gaming 4,000 machines. Both introduced social distancing measures last week, including switching off every second electronic gaming machine and table, but their shares have tumbled on concerns about their future revenue. The Australian response to the coronavirus pandemic, while unprecedented, has been less severe than in parts of Europe and North America where higher rates of infection have led to more sweeping public lock downs.

Schools in Australia remain open, with Morrison citing medical advice despite some criticism of that tactic. However, Victoria state partially broke that national agreement on Saturday when it ordered public schools in the state to close for two days next week to trial the viability of online education for pupils.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pune petrol pumps to operate from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Amid Covid-19 scare, all petrol pumps in Pune will remain open from 0800 am to 0400 pm from March 21 to March 31. While speaking to ANI, the Vice President of Pune Petrol Dealers Association, Sagar Rukari said, Petrol pumps in Pune will be ...

Jordan goes on virus lockdown as Iran's death toll mounts

Air raid sirens echoed across Jordans capital on Saturday to mark the start of a three-day curfew, the latest mass lockdown in the Middle East aimed at containing the coronavirus, which has claimed another 123 lives in Iran, home to the reg...

Combating COVID-19: Delhi prohibits gathering of more than 5 people at one place

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that not more than five people will be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars or c...

Pakistan suspends international flights for two weeks to contain COVID-19

Pakistan on Saturday suspended all international flight operations for two weeks in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the civil aviation authority said. The Government of Pakistan has decided to suspend the operation of all interna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020