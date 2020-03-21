Thailand reports 89 new coronavirus cases in highest daily jump

Thailand reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Saturday, with 89 new cases taking the national tally to 411. Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, said the new cases were linked to earlier infections from a boxing match, an entertainment complex and a religious gathering in neighbouring Malaysia.

Of those infected, 366 are currently being treated, while 44 have recovered. Thailand has reported one death in the outbreak.

