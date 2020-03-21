Left Menu
New coronavirus case in Karnataka; total number of infections

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 11:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 11:25 IST
A new novel coronavirus casehas been reported in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the totalnumber of infections to 16 in the State

A 32-year old person from Gauribidanur inChikkaballapura district, who has returned from Mecca has beenconfirmed for COVID-19 infection, Health Minister B Sriramulutweeted

The person has been admitted in a designated isolatedhospital for treatment, the Minister said and asked people notto fear or panic.

