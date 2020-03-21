Left Menu
Philippines confirms 45 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 307

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 14:47 IST
Philippines confirms 45 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 307

The Philippines' health ministry reported 45 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing Saturday's tally to 77.

With the latest addition, confirmed cases in the Philippines' totalled 307. It announced 32 new cases earlier in the day and the 19th death related to the coronavirus.

The government has placed more than half of the country's population under strict home quarantine to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

