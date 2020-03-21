Left Menu
Vietnam to suspend all inbound flights to contain coronavirus - govt statement

Vietnam will suspend all inbound international flights to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, the government said in a statement on Saturday.

"(Vietnam) will suspend all the flights carrying foreign passengers to minimize the number of people coming to the country," Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in the statement, without giving a time frame.

Vietnam's coronavirus cases rose to 92 as of Saturday, with no death, according to the Ministry of Health.

