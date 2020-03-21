Soccer-United, City join up to help Manchester food banks

Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City have joined forces to donate 100,000 pounds ($117,000) to help support food banks around the city during the coronavirus pandemic. Responding to an initiative started by fans of both clubs, City and United will donate 50,000 pounds each to the Trussell Trust, a support network of more than 1,200 food banks.

"We are proud of the role our supporters play in helping local food banks and recognise the increased strain likely to be placed on these charities by the impact of coronavirus," a joint club statement said on Saturday. "At a time of challenge for our community, we are pleased to come together with our fans to help vulnerable members of society in a City United."

The donations will help food banks compensate for the loss of food donations the clubs usually provide on match days. English soccer has been suspended until the end of April at the earliest due to the coronavirus outbreak. ($1 = 0.8578 pounds)

