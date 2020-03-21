Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Smiths makes ventilator available to other producers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 16:48 IST
UK's Smiths makes ventilator available to other producers

British technology firm Smiths Group said it was making one of its ventilators available for other manufacturers to produce, part of a coordinated attempt to tackle a shortage of life-saving equipment as coronavirus spreads. The group's Smiths Medical unit was providing intellectual property and advice to other companies to make its PARAPAC Plus lightweight ventilators, and it was ramping up its own production at its site in Luton, just north of London.

Smiths said it was also talking to contract manufacturers to add production capacity in the United States and elsewhere. "We are doing everything possible to substantially increase production of our ventilators at our Luton site and worldwide," its chief executive, Andrew Reynolds Smith, said.

Smiths said it was working with suppliers to increase production over the next two weeks. Smiths is a member of one of three consortia of companies set up by Britain's government to speed up production of ventilators.

The three teams are led by aerospace engineer Meggitt and carmakers McLaren and Nissan. European planemaker Airbus has offered help with 3D technology and facilities if other companies need it. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Odisha includes additional 5 lakh people under State Food Security Scheme

In a bid to ensure food security for the poor amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha Government has decided to enhance coverage of five lakh additional beneficiaries under the State Food Security Scheme SFSS. According to state governmen...

Kuwait imposes partial curfew nationwide to curb coronavirus

Kuwait will impose a nationwide curfew starting on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 4 a.m. to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency KUNA said, citing the cabinet.Kuwait, which went into virtual lockdown on Thursday, has ta...

Tunisia allocates $850 million to combat effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars 850 million to combat the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday. Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpo...

Report: NFL sends update to players

The NFL sent an update to players Saturday on its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pro Football Talk. The website wrote that it got a copy of the memo from NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills, which reportedly was sent t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020